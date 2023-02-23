Police: Crypto mining operation found in school crawl space

COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — A former employee of a Massachusetts town is facing charges of allegedly setting up a secret cryptocurrency mining operation in a remote crawl space at a school. Nadeam Nahas was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school. Authorities say he did not show up for court in a timely fashion and a judge issued a default warrant. A listed number for Nahas was not accepting messages on Thursday. Police say a facilities director found electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers that seemed out of place while conducting a routine inspection at Cohasset Middle/High School in December 2021.

