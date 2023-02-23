Serena Williams to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams will be honored for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend. The NAACP announced Thursday that Williams will receive the Jackie Robinson Sports award during the ceremony, which will air Saturday on BET. The award recognizes individuals in sports for their high achievement in athletics, along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement. Williams holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She has won Wimbledon seven times as a singles competitor. The tennis star served as an executive producer on Oscar-nominated film “King Richard,” a biopic based on her family.

