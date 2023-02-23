Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment headed to Texas

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Toxic wastewater used to extinguish a fire following a train derailment in Ohio is headed to a Houston suburb for disposal. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says “firefighting water” from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment is to be disposed of in the county and she’s seeking more information. The wastewater is being sent to Texas Molecular, which injects hazardous waste into the ground for disposal. The company told television station KHOU that it’s experienced in disposing of hazardous material. The fiery Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio prompted evacuations when toxic chemicals such as vinyl chloride were released and burned.

