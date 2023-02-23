US ending extra help for groceries that started during COVID

Nearly 30 million Americans who got extra government help with grocery bills during the pandemic will soon see that aid shrink. An analysis shows for the average recipient, the change will mean about $90 less per month in food stamps. In 32 states and other jurisdictions, the COVID-19 emergency allotments will end with February payments. Other states have already stopped giving out extra foods stamps. The extra help started at the beginning of the pandemic. Government officials and advocates are using texts, flyers and social media posts to make sure recipients know the program is ending.

