Vote to rid Nev. constitution of slavery moves to ’24 ballot
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters will decide whether to abolish slavery and involuntary servitude as a form of criminal punishment from the state constitution on the 2024 ballot, part of a growing push among some states to scrub outdated, century-old language. The Nevada Senate unanimously passed the joint resolution on Thursday after the assembly took similar steps last week. Ballot measures must get through two consecutive sessions before going to a ballot vote. Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited in the Nevada constitution “otherwise than in the punishment for crimes, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”