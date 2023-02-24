After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on families affected by the toxic train derailment that has morphed into a political controversy. House Republicans, meanwhile, have opened an investigation into the derailment, blaming Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for what they contend was a delayed response to the fiery wreck. House Oversight chairman James Comer became the latest lawmaker Friday to jump into what has become a political proxy war as both parties lay blame on the other after the Feb. 3 derailment and chemical leak that led to evacuation of the small Ohio community.

By MATTHEW DALY and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

