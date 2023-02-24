Authorities: Key Hezbollah financier arrested in Bucharest

NEW YORK (AP) — A Lebanese and Belgian citizen labeled a “global terrorist” by the United States in 2018 when $10 million was offered for information about his whereabouts has been captured in Bucharest, Romania’s capital. Friday’s arrest of Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi on charges describing him as a key Hezbollah financier was announced by federal authorities. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said the extradition of Bazzi and Talal Chahine, a Lebanese citizen, was sought on charges in an indictment returned last month in Brooklyn federal court. Peace said Bazzi wrongly thought he could illegally move hundreds of thousands of dollars from the United States to Lebanon without being noticed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.