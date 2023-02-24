Biden to draw health care contrast with GOP in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to draw a contrast between his health care priorities and those of congressional Republicans in Virginia next week. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden will use a Virginia Beach event Tuesday to criticize Republicans for demanding concessions for raising the nation’s borrowing limit. He’ll tie the GOP to policy proposals that he says would raise health care prices. The event comes before the release early next month of his 2024 budget proposals. Biden is painting Republicans as extreme as he prepares to mount a reelection bid in 2024.

