LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saturday night’s Major League Soccer season opener between the LA Galaxy and defending champion Los Angeles Football Club at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather. The match has been rescheduled for July 4. Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet of snow in the higher elevations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.