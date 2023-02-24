Nigeria lawmaker arrested with nearly $500K ahead of vote

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say a Nigerian federal lawmaker has been arrested after being caught illegally carrying nearly $500,000 in cash a day before the West African’s presidential and parliamentary elections. The arrest of Chinyere Igwe, a member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, raised fresh concerns about the influence of money in Saturday’s elections. Authorities in the northwest Kano state, meanwhile, announced they have arrested more than 60 “suspected thugs with dangerous weapons” after supporters of political parties clashed on Thursday. One person was burned to death in the clashes, according to local media.

