‘Party Down’ returns 13 years after being canceled by Starz

Thirteen years after “Party Down” was canceled by Starz, the series is back with a six-episode third season about the employees of a Los Angeles catering company. The disenchanted waiters long to be a part of the elite crowd they’re serving. Most of the show’s original cast, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, return with newcomers, including Jennifer Garner. In an interview, Scott says when they made the original series, the struggling actors could relate to their characters’ plight. The cast wanted to film more episodes because they loved working together.

