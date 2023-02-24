Redacted report on Baltimore church sex abuse to be released

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge on Friday ordered the release of a redacted version of an investigative report detailing sex abuse allegations against more than 150 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The report, which followed a yearslong investigation by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, has not yet been made public because it contains information obtained via grand jury subpoenas. But lawyers for the state asked for permission to release their findings, and Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Robert Taylor called for a redacted version to be released as early as next month. He said his decision was in the interest of justice for the more than 600 victims identified in the report.

