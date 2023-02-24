US Navy applies lessons from costly shipbuilding mistakes

BATH, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy appears to have learned its lesson after cramming too much technology onto ships, and rushing them into production. In recent years, several types of ships touted as technological marvels have struggled with some of the basics — in some cases breaking down. The Navy’s top officer said mistakes can be made when programs move too fast, and says the Navy must be more deliberate in designing and producing new destroyers. The Navy still wants to innovate, though. It’s proposing adding hypersonic missiles to the new ship, as well as lasers powerful enough to shoot down aircraft.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.