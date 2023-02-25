Judge orders ex-jail union boss to be freed in bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — A powerful New York jail union boss-turned-prison inmate is poised to go free less than halfway through his sentence in a corruption case. A federal judge decided this week that Norman Seabrook’s nearly five-year term should be reduced. Seabrook originally was sentenced to 58 months in prison. But the judge says Seabrook’s sentence is now unjust because a co-defendant appealed and got his own prison term reduced to just over a year. Seabrook has served about 21 months on his conviction for taking bribes to put $20 million in union pension money into a risky hedge fund. The union lost $19 million.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.