Police: Woman shot, killed after firing at officers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a woman who shot at officers at an abandoned house in Pittsburgh was shot and killed by police. Allegheny County police said Pittsburgh officers were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. Friday to the city’s St. Clair neighborhood and were directed to an abandoned house, where they saw a woman inside. County police say the woman began shooting at the Pittsburgh officers and then came out of the house “with a pistol raised at officers,” who shot and killed her. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified her as 39-year-old Adrienne Arrington of Homestead. Pittsburgh police have asked county police detectives to investigate.

