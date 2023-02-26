Panama suspends migrant transfers after bus accidents

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The government of Panama has temporarily bus services that transfer migrants from the dangerous Darien Gap area to the north of the country, after two serious mishaps aboard the vehicles. Panama’s immigration agency said Sunday that no more trips would take place until transport authorities reviewed the bus lines and ensured their safety. Nobody died in the latest incident on Saturday, when a bus carrying migrants caught fire. All the passengers were evacuated safely. But more than three dozen migrants died earlier this month when a bus plunged off a hillside. Most of the dead were migrants from Ecuador, Haiti and Venezuela.

