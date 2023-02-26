Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy; many dead, 58 survivors

ROME (AP) — Authorities say the Italian coast guard and firefighters have recovered more than 30 bodies after a wooden migrant boat broke apart in rough seas near the southern coast of Italy’s mainland. State TV quoted the local prefect’s office as saying that by late morning 33 bodies had been recovered and 58 people were rescued. The Italian news agency AGI said that among the bodies was that of a baby a few months old. Some officials said there could have been up to 180 people on the boat. Details about the nationalities of the migrants were not immediately provided in the reports. Boats reaching Italy’s southern coast usually start in Egypt or Turkey.

