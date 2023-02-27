AP Interview: Stenmark says Shiffrin ‘better than I was’

Ingemar Stenmark says all this fuss over Mikaela Shiffrin as she approaches his record of 86 World Cup skiing victories is beside the point. Because the 66-year-old Swede believes the American is already on another level. Stenmark says in an interview with The Associated Press that “she’s much better than I was. You cannot compare.” He adds that Shiffrin “has everything” in terms of strength, good technique and a “strong head.” He says he won’t attend upcoming races at the Swedish resort of Are to watch Shiffrin because he doesn’t want to disrespect Swedish skiers competing.

