Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 8:41 AM

AP Interview: Stenmark says Shiffrin ‘better than I was’

KIFI

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

Ingemar Stenmark says all this fuss over Mikaela Shiffrin as she approaches his record of 86 World Cup skiing victories is beside the point. Because the 66-year-old Swede believes the American is already on another level. Stenmark says in an interview with The Associated Press that “she’s much better than I was. You cannot compare.” He adds that Shiffrin “has everything” in terms of strength, good technique and a “strong head.” He says he won’t attend upcoming races at the Swedish resort of Are to watch Shiffrin because he doesn’t want to disrespect Swedish skiers competing.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content