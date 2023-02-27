Betty Boothroyd, first female UK Commons speaker, dies at 93

LONDON (AP) — The first female speaker of Britain’s House of Commons has died at age 93. Parliamentary authorities said Betty Boothroyd died Sunday at a hospital in Cambridge in southern England. Boothroyd was elected Commons speaker in 1992 and presided over its often raucous debates with no-nonsense humor until 2000. She dropped the tradition of wearing a shoulder-length white wig and favored skirts over the knee-length breeches worn by her predecessors. Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Monday that Boothroyd was “an inspiring woman” and “an inspirational politician.” Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said Boothroyd “was a truly outstanding speaker, presiding with great authority, warmth and wit, for which she had our deep respect and admiration.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.