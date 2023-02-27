Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks. Fetterman communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement Monday that the senator’s recovery will be a “weeks-long process.” He is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in Feb. 15 as he was still struggling with the aftereffects of a stroke. His office said then that he had experienced depression before but it had become severe.

