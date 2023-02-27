Final state emergencies winding down 3 years into pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s coronavirus emergency declaration is ending. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the emergency to lift Tuesday. California was one of six remaining states that still had emergency declarations in place. Illinois’s emergency will end May 11, coinciding with the end of the federal coronavirus emergency. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his state’s emergency order. It gives him the authority to stop local governments from imposing their own coronavirus restrictions. The end of California’s emergency won’t impact most people since Newsom has already lifted most restrictions. It is a symbolic moment for a state that recently surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-related deaths.

