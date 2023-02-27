France to unveil new economic, military strategy in Africa
By SYLVIE CORBET
The Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil France’s economic and military strategy in Africa for the coming years. Macron is expected to call for a more balanced partnership with African nations in a speech at the Elysee presidential palace on Monday. The French president will begin an Africa trip on Wednesday to Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Congo. Monday’s speech comes at a time when France’s influence on the continent has never been more challenged in recent decades. French troops had to withdraw from Mali after less than a year, opening the door to Russian military contractors. French forces most recently exited Burkina Faso which also appears to increasingly look towards Moscow.