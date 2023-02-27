Islamic State land mines in central Syria kill 10 workers

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state news agency SANA says two land mines left behind by the Islamic State group in two different locations in central Syria killed 10 workers and wounded 12 others who were in the countryside, collecting truffles. The reports say Monday’s explosions took place near the town of Salamiyeh. The wounded were taken to a hospital in the town. It is not uncommon for mines left behind years ago, when IS controlled large parts of Syria, to go off inadvertently, usually when stepped on, inflicting casualties. IS has been driven out of all the territory it once held but the extremists left behind countless bombs and booby traps.

