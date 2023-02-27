Mexican soldiers clash with border residents after shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican army soldiers have apparently clashed with residents of the rough border city of Nuevo Laredo. According to rights activist Raymundo Ramos, the residents were angry that soldiers had fired into a pickup truck early Sunday. Ramos said at least three people were killed. The Mexican army did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Videos of the incident posted on social media show residents scuffling with soldiers on a street near the bullet-ridden pickup truck. In a taped statement, Ramos said troops fired indiscriminately into moving vehicles in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.

