Official held in Vegas reporter killing aims to drop lawyer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas-area elected official is going to court to dismiss his lawyer and at least temporarily represent himself on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a veteran investigative journalist who wrote about him. Robert Telles is due in court Tuesday. He’s a former Democratic county official who says he wants to get his case to trial quickly. He denies killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and says evidence against him was planted — including his DNA found beneath German’s fingernails. The Committee to Protect Journalists says German was the only U.S. reporter known to have been killed in 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.