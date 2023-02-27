Police: Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists likely accident

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Police say the crash of a truck into a group of 20 bicyclists on a bridge that killed two and injured nearly all the rest of a Phoenix area cycling group apparently was accidental. The driver has told officers it happened when his steering locked. Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez said Monday the cause of the Saturday crash is still being investigated. The department was waiting for the results of a blood test acquired with a warrant that would show whether the driver was impaired. The driver was booked on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, and other charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.