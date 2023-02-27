U.N. will struggle to unify Libya with elections this year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations’ top diplomat in Libya said Monday that he is launching a new attempt to calm the deeply unsettled nation by pushing for rival factions’ agreement on holding presidential and legislative elections this year, but any optimism was dampened by a lack of details and continued disputes. Abdoulaye Bathily, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Special Representative for Libya, told the Security Council in New York that the latest initiative is aimed at presidential and legislative elections within 10 months. Dmitry Polansky, a Russian representative to the U.N., says the plan so far is vague and more details are needed on how this latest initiative is different from previous ones.

