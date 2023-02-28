Alaba abused, Croatia coach critical following FIFA awards

GENEVA (AP) — Real Madrid defender David Alaba has been racially abused on social media after voting for Lionel Messi and Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić has accused FIFA of disrespect in fallout from the soccer body’s annual awards ceremony. Messi was named the best men’s player on Monday and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema placed third. The awards were decided by a poll of national team captains and coaches, selected media and fans voting online. Alaba’s vote as Austria’s national team captain provoked anger from Real Madrid fans and others. Alaba is Black and Messi played for Madrid-rival Barcelona for 17 years. Dalić says he refused to vote in protest at a perceived lack of respect for himself and his team.

