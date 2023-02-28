Cyclone lashes Pacific’s Vanuatu as residents hunker down

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Residents of Vanuatu are hunkering down as a cyclone barrels through the Pacific island nation. Authorities say power has been knocked out in some areas and there are many fallen trees and branches, but its too early to assess the extent of the damage with Cyclone Judy still raging. They say there are no initial reports of major destruction or deaths. Some people have moved to evacuation sites as heavy rainfall flooded their homes. Others are barricading themselves inside as authorities issued a red alert in the capital, Port Vila, and some other regions — meaning people shouldn’t leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.