Cyprus’ new president says country on firm Western footing

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ new president has affirmed the island nation’s Western foreign policy orientation as a member of the European Union that seeks to further strengthen its bonds with the U.S. President Nikos Christodoulides also said that he stands firmly with others on “the side of justice” to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine. Christodoulides spoke after taking his oath of office at a ceremony in parliament on Tuesday. He said that his administration will strive to make Cyprus a “credible and creative partner with substantial input” in European affairs. Among other foreign policy priorities will be to reach out to other ”“significant players” in Asia. Christodoulides, 49, defeated a career diplomat supported by the country’s communist-rooted AKEL party in a Feb. 12 runoff.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.