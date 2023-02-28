Father of cellphone sees dark side but also hope in new tech

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The man credited with inventing the cellphone 50 years ago is optimistic that future advances in mobile technology can transform human lives. But Martin Cooper also is worried about the risks smartphones pose to privacy and young people. The 94-year-old told The Associated Press at the MWC wireless trade show in Barcelona that “we don’t have any privacy anymore.” But he also hopes advances in cellphone technology can work with medical technology and the Internet “to conquer disease.” Cooper made the first public call from a handheld portable telephone on a Manhattan street on April 3, 1973, using a bulky brick prototype device that his team at Motorola had started designing five months earlier.

