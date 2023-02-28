Indiana Senate joins states trying to limit transgender care

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican state Senators are advancing a proposal to ban all gender-affirming care for children and teens under 18. The Indiana lawmakers are the latest to join a conservative movement to limit transgender rights. They voted 36-12 to send the bill to the state House after a contentious committee hearing last week. Witnesses said hormone therapy and puberty blockers are often life-saving for trans kids, while doctors testified they do not typically refer patients under 18 for gender transition surgeries. Tuesday’s vote came on the last day senators could send a bill to the House for consideration this year. Indiana’s legislative session has been largely defined by LGBTQ issues.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

