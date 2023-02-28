Last witnesses in Murdaugh case before jury sees crime scene

Prosecutors are calling their final witnesses in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial. When they finish, the jury will head 40 minutes to see the family home where authorities say Murdaugh killed his wife and son in June 2021. The trial is winding down with prosecutors calling witnesses to respond to the defense case. There will be testimony to rebut defense experts who say the evidence shows them there were two shooters at the Murdaugh property that night. The exact date and time for the jury visit hasn’t been set. Only the jury, attorneys from both sides, security and police and a court reporter can join the judge for the visit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.