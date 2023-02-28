Man charged after Alabama toddler dies in hot car

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A south Alabama man has been arrested on reckless murder charges after his 2-year-old child died Monday after being left in a car. The Atmore Police Department told news outlets the man went to pick up the toddler from daycare on Monday afternoon but learned he had not been dropped off. Alabama law defines reckless murder as causing the death of another person by acting with “extreme indifference to human life.” According to the nonprofit child safety organization Kids and Car Safety, an average of 39 children die each year in a hot car-related death in the United States.

