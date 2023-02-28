UK’s Sunak tries to win over skeptics to his Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Belfast to sell his landmark agreement with the European Union to its toughest audience. That is unionist politicians who fear post-Brexit trade rules are weakening Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom. The U.K. and the EU struck a deal on Monday to resolve a dispute over Northern Ireland trade that has vexed relations since the U.K. left the bloc in 2020. The agreement will ease customs checks and other hurdles for goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. Northern Ireland’s British unionist politicians have yet to give it their blessing. Their support is key to restoring Northern Ireland’s semi-autonomous government, which is in limbo amid the trade feud.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.