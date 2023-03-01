3 Kansas City officers shot while executing search warrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say three Kansas City police officers were shot and wounded while executing a search warrant, prompting a standoff at a home. Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters outside a hospital that the tactical response team officers had begun to breach a door around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were fired upon. Graves says the officers returned fire and were taken to the hospital, where they were in non-life-threatening condition. The shooting prompted a standoff early Wednesday at the home and the chief said no one was immediately taken into custody. The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted that Jackson County Drug Task Force had requested assistance from Kansas City police to serve the search warrant.

