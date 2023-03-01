COVID-19 conjecture soars after latest report on origins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Online speculation about the origins of COVID-19 are soaring following a new report from the Energy Department that concluded the coronavirus that causes the disease leaked from a lab. Past reports have determined the virus spread naturally. And the Energy Department deems its new findings of low confidence. Nevertheless, news of the report has led online conversations about the Chinese lab leak theory to soar by more than 100,000%. Many online commenters say the far-from-definitive Energy Department report suggests officials and experts may have been wrong about masks and vaccines, too. Scientists urge caution when speculating about the origins of the virus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

