EMS workers punished for media interviews in NYC settle suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Four New York City ambulance workers who said they were disciplined for speaking to the media during the harrowing, early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have reached a settlement in their free speech lawsuit against the fire department and the city. The four emergency medical workers include paramedic Elizabeth Bonilla, who allowed the Associated Press to follow her through the first half of a 16-hour double shift in April 2020. Their union says they will each receive $29,999 from the city. Messages seeking comment were sent to the city law department and the fire department.

