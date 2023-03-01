Israeli army arrests Palestinian suspects in deadly shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Israeli troops arrested two Palestinians suspected of involvement in the killing earlier this week of an American-Israeli. The daylight raid on Wednesday in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank came during one of the worst round of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years, with more than 60 Palestinians and 14 Israelis killed this year and after an Israeli settler mob set homes and cars ablaze in a Palestinian town this week. The bloodshed is part of a year of escalating violence triggered by Israeli raids on Palestinian areas of the West Bank which were prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

