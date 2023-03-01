Labor judge: Starbucks violated worker rights in union fight

A federal labor judge has ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers after finding that the company violated labor laws “hundreds of times” during a unionization campaign in Buffalo, New York. The decision was issued late Wednesday by Administrative Law Judge Michael Rosas of the National Labor Relations Board. It requires Starbucks to post a 13-page notice listing its labor violations and workers’ rights in all U.S. stores. It also requires Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to read a statement of employees’ rights and distribute a recording to all of Starbucks’ U.S. employees. Starbucks says the ruling is inappropriate and it’s considering its legal options.

