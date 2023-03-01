Little sign of Olympics in Milan with only 3 years to go

MILAN (AP) — There is little sign the Winter Olympics are coming to Milan in less than three years. One of the major sites is still an overgrown wasteland and construction work has only just started at what will be the Olympic Village. The organizing committee for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics says there have been delays and rising costs. Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi says there is nothing to be concerned about but warns that timelines “have to be respected.” It will be the first time Italy has staged the Olympics since 2006 and Dubi says the IOC is considering the option of rotating hosts “using what already exists.”

