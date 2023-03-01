Lobbyist names Pa. lawmaker she says sexually harassed her

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania lobbyist is naming the Democratic state representative who she says sexually harassed her. Service Employees International Union lobbyist Andi Perez said in a statement Wednesday that she was sexually harassed by state Rep. Mike Zabel of Delaware County four years ago. She’s calling on Zabel to resign. Zabel didn’t respond to several messages seeking comment in recent days. He was among those who voted Wednesday for new House rules with an expanded section on handling sexual misconduct allegations. The expansion was prompted in part by Perez’ story. Perez went public with Zabel’s name a few hours later, after it was published by a conservative news and opinion outlet.

