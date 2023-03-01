Man gets 6 years for $4.2M COVID relief fraud scheme

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man has been sentenced to six years and two months in federal prison for trying to obtain more than $4.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds by filing false loan applications. Court records show that 28-year-old Valesky Barosy was sentenced Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. He was convicted by a jury in December of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors say Barosy submitted fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his accomplices, seeking more than $4.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Investigators say they received about $2.1 million in loans. Officials say Barosy used the money to purchase a Lamborghini, expensive watches and designer clothing.

