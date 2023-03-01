McCarthy, GOP introduce measure to protect ‘parents’ rights’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have introduced a bill to give parents more of a say in school curriculum. They’re calling it the “parents’ bill of rights.” It’s the first bill that Kevin McCarthy has formally announced as speaker, and it fulfills a major part of the GOP’s election campaign platform last year. Republicans are hoping to harness the frustration with schools that reached a boiling point during the pandemic as educators grappled with masking requirements, closures and remote learning for children. Many states with Republican-controlled legislatures have enacted similar legislation. Democrats and education groups say it’s an overreach that’s proving to be more harmful to schools and educators than trying to empower parents.

