Mexican president lashes out at Supreme Court chief justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has lashed out at the chief justice of the country’s Supreme Court, accusing her of promoting rulings that favor criminal suspects. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s comments highlighted the president’s uneasiness with the separation of powers. López Obrador has already attacked independent regulatory agencies, and he cut funding for the electoral oversight body. That has led him to feud with the press, the country’s electoral authority, and the U.S. State Department. But his statements Wednesday openly put him at odds with the chief justice, the first woman to hold that post.

