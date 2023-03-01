Moldova’s new PM visits neighboring Romania to boost ties

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has held talks with his Moldovan counterpart as the two neighbors seek to boost ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Ciuca met with new Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean at the government headquarters in Bucharest, where the two leaders discussed topics including regional security, economy, energy cooperation. They also discussed Romania’s assistance to Moldova, a former Soviet republic, in its bid to one day join the European Union.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.