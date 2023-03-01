Police: California high schooler fatally stabbed classmate

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed Wednesday during a fight with a classmate at a Northern California high school. The Santa Rosa police say another student was injured and the suspect, a 15-year-old freshman, is in custody. Police say the stabbing happened in an art classroom with about 30 other people, including one teacher, inside. The two stabbing victims are juniors at Montgomery High School. The incident began with an altercation that teachers tried to break up.

