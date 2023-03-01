Russia keeps door open on future talks about nuclear pact

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says Moscow may continue to exchange information with the United States on issues related to their nuclear forces even after the suspension of the last remaining arms control pact between the two countries. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia formally notified the U.S. Embassy about the New START treaty’s suspension after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decision into law on Tuesday. Ryabkov said Wednesday that Russia and the U.S. have had confidential discussions in recent days on matters related to the pact and that Moscow might remain open to such exchanges in the future.

