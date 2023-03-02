AP sources: Biden says he won’t stop override of DC laws
By COLLEEN LONG, MARY CLARE JALONICK and SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Senate Democrats that he’ll sign a bill overriding the District of Columbia’s effort to overhaul how the city prosecutes and punishes crime. A resolution that would block the changes has passed the Republican-controlled House with some Democratic support and appears poised to clear Senate on a bipartisan basis as well, perhaps as early as next week. Biden told Democratic senators in a private meeting Thursday that he’ll sign it. That’s according to four people familiar with the matter. They weren’t authorized to discuss ongoing negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity.