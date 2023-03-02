AP sources: Biden says he won’t stop override of DC laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Senate Democrats that he’ll sign a bill overriding the District of Columbia’s effort to overhaul how the city prosecutes and punishes crime. A resolution that would block the changes has passed the Republican-controlled House with some Democratic support and appears poised to clear Senate on a bipartisan basis as well, perhaps as early as next week. Biden told Democratic senators in a private meeting Thursday that he’ll sign it. That’s according to four people familiar with the matter. They weren’t authorized to discuss ongoing negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

By COLLEEN LONG, MARY CLARE JALONICK and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

