At New Mexico St, a meltdown that runs beyond basketball
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — At New Mexico State, the once-treasured men’s basketball program has been suspended for the season due to a fatal shooting and a gruesome allegation of locker-room hazing. Interviews by The Associated Press have found a deep distrust and frustration with school leadership. There have been seven different presidents, interim presidents and chancellors over the past 15 years. The state’s second-biggest university has prided itself as a place for students who are often the first in their families to attend college. There is no word yet on when the men’s program will be back up and running.